Soledad O'Brien to Keynote the 2019 PRNEWS Media Relations Next Practices Conference on December 13 at the Washington Marriott Georgetown in Washington D.C.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRNEWS' Media Relations Next Practices Conference will feature a lineup of dynamic speakers from brands like Hilton, Forbes, C-SPAN, Bank of America, Marriott, MSNBC, and Goodwill Industries International. Soledad O'Brien will be keynoting the conference in a fireside chat. She'll be discussing how she leveraged various communications channels like twitter to become an influencer and enhance her success and profile, and how she has used that to inspire change.

The Media Relations Conference presents a rare opportunity for PR professionals to hear media pitching advice from some of the most influential journalists across a variety of media outlets. This one-day event will be held at the Washington Marriott Georgetown in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2019. The VIP deadline ends August 23. Discount rates for nonprofit and government organizations are available, as well as discounted rates for groups of 2 or more.

Two pre-conference workshops will take place the day before, on December 12 at the same location. Participants will be able to choose from 'Pitching and Measurement' and 'Media Relations for Nonprofits'.

View the agendas for the Workshops and Media Relations Conference online here. The VIP rate ends August 23, so register soon at http://www.mediarelationsconf.com.

For questions regarding the conference, contact PRNEWS' Shana Murik at: smurik@accessintel.com. Interested in becoming a sponsor? Contact Katie Sullivan at: ksullivan@accessintel.com.

