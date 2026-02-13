Celcuity Aktie
WKN DE: A2JAAX / ISIN: US15102K1007
|
13.02.2026 13:34:09
Soleus Adds a Significant Number of Celcuity Shares
On Feb. 12, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. disclosed a buy of 629,398 shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on innovative cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies, leveraging its CELsignia platform to identify and address specific cellular drivers of cancer. The company’s strategy centers on advancing Gedatolisib and companion diagnostics to address unmet needs in breast and ovarian cancer treatment. Soleus Capital Management sent a bullish signal to the market with its significant purchase of Celcuity shares. Owning 1.2 million shares on Sept. 30, the firm boosted its position to over 1.8 million shares by the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celcuity Inc Registered Shs
|
11.11.25
|Ausblick: Celcuity präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Celcuity gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)