11.05.2022 20:50:35
SolGold appoints group chief financial officer
The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE & TSX: SOLG) announced Wednesday the appointment of Ayten Saridas to the position of group chief financial officer (CFO).Saridas, who will assume her new role on June 27, brings over 30 years of international corporate finance experience with a proven track record in delivering results and creating value. Ayten is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed finance skills, and transformational leadership abilities, the company noted. Saridas previously held the position of Group CFO for ASX listed and US based Coronado Global Resources where she led the company through the largest global IPO for a metallurgical coal company in 2018. Prior to this she held a number of CFO and executive roles with major ASX listed companies across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors, including Santos, AWE Limited and Woolworths.“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Ayten as CFO of SolGold,” CEO Darryl Cuzzubbo said in a news release. “Ayten brings extensive international experience funding capital intensive and complex industries and is also recognised as a proven listed CFO with outstanding integrity and commitment to strong governance. Her strategic insights, leadership and experience will greatly assist SolGold to realise its full potential as an organisation that enables Ecuador to supply the copper crucial for a net zero emissions future.”Ingo Hofmaier will continue in his role as interim CFO until Saridas’s appointment and will remain as Executive General Manager, Project and Corporate Finance of SolGold.
