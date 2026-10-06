Solidion Says No Basis To Raise Its Cash Offer To Polar Power

(RTTNews) - Advanced battery technology company Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI), announced on Tuesday that it sees no basis to increase its all-cash offer to acquire substantially all assets of Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), after the target's board rejected the proposal.

Solidion warned Polar shareholders that the company is "severely distressed," citing operating losses, negative cash flow, reliance on dilutive financing, and Nasdaq compliance issues. Polar reported a net loss of about $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, with a cash balance of $183,000, Solidion said.

Jaymes Winters, Chairman and CEO of Solidion Technology said, "We will continue to make offers based on those fundamentals, and we will not overpay to simply complete a transaction."

Solidion added that its valuation reflects the realities of Polar's financial condition and the investment required to assume operations.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Solidion were down 0.86 percent, changing hands at $5.38, after closing Monday's regular session 2.26 percent higher.

Polar Power shares fell 1.74 percent to $1.1300 in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, after ending Monday's regular session 0.86 percent lower.