Solidion Technology CEO Jaymes Winters Also Assumes Chairman Role

(RTTNews) - Solidion Technology Inc. (STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that it appointed Chief Executive Officer Jaymes Winters to also serve as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Winters will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, assuming the combined role of Chairman and CEO.

Winters brings more than 15 years of experience as a Chief Executive across the oil and gas, telecommunications and retail sectors, with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Solidion, he served as CEO of Nubia Brand International Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company and previously founded and served as CEO of United Energy Inc.

Solidion believes the updated leadership structure will further centralize and align Solidion's strategic direction, corporate governance and business operations. Combining the Chairman and CEO roles is intended to provide greater continuity between the Company's strategic priorities and their execution, while appointment of a Lead Independent Director maintains a strong independent voice within the Board's leadership structure.

Solidion also expressed its appreciation to Bor Jang for his longstanding service and leadership as former Chairman of the Board, and for his significant contributions to the company.

The company has appointed independent director Mark Schwartz to serve as Lead Independent Director, effective September 16, 2026.

STI closed Friday's regular trading at $6.81 up $0.24 or 3.65%.