Soligenix: Positive Correlates Of Protection With RiVax In NHP Survival After Ricin Challenge

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced Tuesday the publication of preclinical immunogenicity challenge studies for RiVax (heat stable ricin toxin vaccine) that showed statistically significant correlates of protection predicting survival after lethal aerosolized ricin challenge in non-human primates or NHPs.

RiVax is Soligenix's proprietary heat stable recombinant subunit vaccine developed to protect against exposure to ricin toxin, a lethal plant-derived toxin which is considered both as a bioterrorism agent and a chemical warfare agent. There are currently no effective treatments for ricin poisoning.

The company said RiVax-Vaccinated NHP survival was statistically significantly correlated with an epitope-specific serum assay or EPICC prior to challenge.

The article titled "Serum antibody profiling identifies vaccine-induced correlates of protection against aerosolized ricin toxin in rhesus macaques" has been accepted for publication in the journal npj Vaccines.

The article results from collaborative work lead by the Wadsworth Center of the New York State Department of Health. The company said the same thermostabilization approach is also being advanced in the development of Soligenix's CiVax vaccine for COVID-19 and SuVax and MarVax vaccines for ebola type filovirus infections.

Oreola Donini, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Soligenix, said, "These published results identifying correlates of protection between NHPs and humans are essential to advancing RiVax under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Animal Rule. This, and other ongoing work, has continued to corroborate the efficacy of RiVax and will facilitate its potential approval."

RiVax has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA, and, upon approval, has the potential to qualify for a biodefense Priority Review Voucher or PRV.

In addition, RiVax has received Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency.

