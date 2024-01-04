|
04.01.2024 13:57:11
Soligenix Reports Positive Preliminary Results From Phase 2a Study Of SGX302 In Psoriasis
(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Thursday reported positive preliminary top-line results from the Phase 2a study of SGX302 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis.
In the Cohort 2 of the study, 2 out of 4 patients treated with SGX302 reached a disease status of "Almost Clear" represented by an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of 1, which is considered the standard clinical measure for treatment success in psoriasis.
Additionally, the Psoriasis Activity and Severity Index (PASI) score, another measure of treatment success, for patients in Cohort 2 had a mean drop of about 50% over the 18-week treatment.
