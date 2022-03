Solomon Hykes’ Dagger raises $20M and launches public beta

After a lengthy gestation period, Solomon Hykes is publicly launching Dagger, his second act since leaving Docker, the container software company he founded in 2008 and left in 2018.Founded nearly three years ago by Docker founder Hykes, former Docker VP of engineering Sam Alba, and former Docker lead architect Andrea Luzzardi, Dagger aims to help developers automate various deployment tasks by empowering engineers to build their own CI/CD pipelines from a catalog of pre-defined building blocks, which they can then run anywhere.To read this article in full, please click here