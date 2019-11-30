Solomons Furniture, Children's Furniture Business, Announces our Revamped Website

SALINE, Mich., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon's Furniture is expanding the Furniture and Products on our website in 2020. Solomon's Furniture is a leader on many different ECommerce platforms. Recently, our website has been redesigned and Solomon's Furniture continues to push our selling platform onto more Social Media sites.

Our most popular items, Children's Bunkbeds, continue to be our highlighted items. Our children's furniture line will have addition items added for the New Year with highlights on quality, long lasting furniture.

"Solomon's Furniture has pushed into different products and categories that our customers have requested. We have seen the future of selling on the Social Media platforms and have followed our audience to give them choices to engage with us," says John Hogan, chief marketing officer.

Our hope is to inspire you with our designs and elevate you children's bedroom with furniture the family will love.

About Solomon's Furniture

Solomon's Furniture is a family owned and operated furniture business. Specializing in Youth Furniture, and carries a large selection of Bunk Beds, Stairway Bunk Beds, Captains Beds, Trundle Beds, Day Beds, & Platform Beds. Solomon's Furniture offers great value, along with strong styles, and competitive prices. Solomon's Furniture also offer Contemporary Furniture designs, Futons, Specialty Sleep products, Metal bed frames, Waterbed accessories, and more!

