Solugen Inc. Announces Release of ScavSol IC 75

HOUSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solugen Inc., the specialty chemicals manufacturer, announced the release of ScavSol IC 75. ScavSol IC 75 is a specialty chemical used to control oilfield scales and prevent corrosion. This product is a direct replacement for another known imported scale inhibitor, THPS Tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate. ScavSol IC 75 is superior to THPS as a scale inhibitor because it is considered bio-based, non-toxic, non-flammable, biodegradable, and safe to handle. It conforms to a carbon negative footprint when factoring domestic raw material sourcing to finished goods supplied to the customer. ScavSol IC 75 is also produced domestically in the US from renewable feedstocks, for a robust domestic supply-chain.

Aside from ScavSol IC 75's green chemistry principles, it can control iron-based scales while being more cost effective. Solugen customers are now able to use ScavSol IC 75 to synergistically work with other phosphonate chemistries to control many different scales. ScavSol IC 75 can be used over a wide range of pH changes to maintain scale control and is designed to be used with oxidation chemistry to prevent precipitants and scale. Furthermore, ScavSol IC 75 does not contain sulfates, which can contribute to other oilfield scales such as barium and strontium.

Dr. Gaurab Chakrabarti, CEO and co-founder of Solugen states, "Solugen is excited to announce the release of ScavSol IC 75, providing a high performace, cost effective and safer solution to prevent corrosion and control divalent cations in oil and gas process streams." "I am thrilled that we can provide our customers with a product that can be formulated with a wide range of other chemicals to meet multiple application requirements from a single product. This includes applications such as cap string, gas-lift, umbilical, surface, and batch treatments," added Thomas Swanson, VP of Innovation.

About Solugen

Solugen creates cutting-edge chemistries that are safer to use, and more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than traditional petrochemicals. Solugen also is leading the way in the emerging field of enzymatic technology and reimagining chemical solutions for the energy, industrial water treatment, cleaning, soil remediation, and agriculture industries. Solugen's innovative carbon-negative chemical solutions, such as Bioperoxide™, ScaleSol™ and BioChelate™ product lines help multiple industries deliver more sustainable products to their customers without compromising performance. To learn more, visit www.solugentech.com.

