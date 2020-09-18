Soluno recognized as a leading European UCaaS Provider

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soluno today announced that they have been recognized as one of the top 20 leaders in growth and industry innovation by Frost & Sullivan in the 2020 UCaaS Frost Radar™ report.

The Frost Radar is an industry analysis that reviews the European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market. In a field of more than 120 European industry participants, the team of industry analysts identified 20 industry growth and innovation leaders in the report.

"Soluno stands out among European UCaaS providers with its entrepreneurial culture, laser focus on shifting customer requirements and continued innovation. It delivers excellent value to businesses with its strong UCaaS, CCaaS and integration capabilities and a mobile-first approach to business communications," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

"We're delighted that the execution of our international growth and innovation strategy is recognized by Frost & Sullivan," says Patrik Sörqvist, Group CEO at Soluno.

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar report highlights a number of key strengths for Soluno, including:

The industry-leading technologies in Soluno's hosted IP telephony offering

The differentiated mobile-centric solution that also supports desk-bound users with desktop phones and soft clients

Proprietary technologies that enable differentiated user experiences, and provide additional functionalities

The great positioning for rapid growth with a strong partner network and flexible partner programs, including white-label partnerships

European Expansion Ahead

The Frost & Sullivan report forecasts rapid growth for Soluno with its well-positioned "Play well with others"-strategy, which has already taken the company from a strong position in the Nordics to have a local presence in the Netherlands and strategic partners in the UK and Germany. Expect more partners and new markets embracing their Mobile-First concept shortly.

Innovating the customer journey

Johan Dalström, CPO at Soluno, believes the top-right Radar positioning of Soluno highlights the relentless focus in simplifying the customer journey by digitalizing touchpoints like quoting, activation, self-service, and billing. "Initiatives that are not only highly appreciated by both end customers and channel partners, but also a necessity to stay relevant in today's hyper-competitive landscape."

Download the report here.

For more information, contact details:

Christian Hed, CMO Soluno, +46(0)8-562 696 03, Christian.hed@soluno.se

About Soluno

Soluno is an operator-independent UCaaS provider on the European market with +200,000 users in the cloud. Soluno is driving the future of business communications by offering a mobile-first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

For more information about Soluno, visit www.soluno.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274540/Soluno_Frost.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soluno-recognized-as-a-leading-european-ucaas-provider-301131449.html

SOURCE Soluno BC AB