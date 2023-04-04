Solutions30 and Community Fibre join forces for FTTH deployment in London

A vested outsource contract aligning to CFL’s desired outcomes of FTTH coverage, delivery effectiveness, and quality.

Objective is to deliver more than 200,000 homes in 2 years across London

London-based Internet Service Provider Community Fibre and Solutions30 , a leading provider of services to the telecoms industry, are pleased to announce the signature of a vested outsource partnership to pass more than 200,000 London homes – allowing them to connect to Community Fibre’s network - with further projects expected.

This contract is founded on an innovative "vested model” where both parties have adopted a win-win agreement to align their interests and goals. Based on lessons learned from other fibre deployment plans in Europe, this contract is structured to maximize the quality of the network as well as the economic efficiency of the project, without compromising the speed and predictability of deployments that will accelerate return on investment.

To enable large ramp-up and meet expectations regarding fast delivery, Solutions30 will onboard UK employees and contractors but will also find highly qualified resources from other countries where Solutions30 is implemented and has significant references in FTTH roll outs.

Commenting on this agreement, Graeme Oxby, CEO of Community Fibre explains: "This vested outsource contract is a new step in the relationship we initiated with Solutions30 last year. We are pleased to have them on board to help us achieve our ambitious roll out targets. This innovative partnership, built on mutual trust, transparency, and collaboration, will allow us to deliver exceptional value to our customers and investors.”

Paul Garston, UK CEO for Solutions30 says "This is the second large vested outsource contract that Solutions30 has signed, we are very happy to have the opportunity to replicate the successful model of our sister company in Belgium. This contract win demonstrates Solutions30’s ambition and continued growth in the UK fixed telecoms market. Our European footprint and FTTx project experience brings much needed additional capabilities and capacity to the UK market, which we are delighted to offer to Community Fibre.”

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About Community Fibre

Community Fibre is future-proofing London communities by delivering 100% full-fibre broadband in the capital city. By believing in a more inclusive future where everyone has access to better broadband.

Community Fibre offers the fastest 100% full fibre broadband in London, with up to 10,000 Mbps for businesses and up to 3,000 Mbps for consumers, at the most competitive prices on the market. Through offering more reliable and affordable 100% full fibre connections, Community Fibre empowers communities, enabling them to connect with friends and family and access crucial services online.

Community Fibre was recently awarded 2023’s Best Alternative Network by Uswitch, as well as the UK’s best Consumer Internet Service Provider 100k- for the third year running at the Internet Service Provider Association (ISPA) Awards 2022, in addition to being recognised as the Best Broadband Provider for Business.

Currently, Community Fibre operates in the following London boroughs: Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Bexley, Bromley, Camden, City of London, Croydon, Ealing, Enfield, Greenwich, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston upon Thames, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond upon Thames, Southwark, Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandsworth, and Westminster.

