Solutions30 Annual General Meeting Results - June 17, 2024

Approval of 2023 financial statements

Appointment of a statutory auditor for the sustainability report

Approval of all resolutions





The SOLUTIONS 30 SE General Meeting was held in Luxembourg on June 17, 2024, chaired by Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board.

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including:

Approval of the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023, and allocation of results;

Re-appointment of PKF Audit & Conseil S. à r.l. as approved statutory auditor;

Appointment of an approved auditor, PKF, in relation to the assurance opinion on the sustainability reporting included in the management report for the financial year 2024, if and as required;

Annual remuneration of the Supervisory Board members;

Remuneration report (advisory vote);

Long term incentive plan (advisory vote);

Authorisation to the Management Board, for a maximum period of five years to repurchase shares of the Company



Regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting, as the quorum was not reached, it will be reconvened to decide on the two resolutions concerning the regrouping of shares, in accordance with current provisions.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their support and trust. Their mobilization and the adoption of all resolutions enable the company to continue implementing its concrete action plan, in order to pursue its development and its profitable growth, to the best interest of all its stakeholders.

The voting results will be available today on the Group's website: www.solutions30.com.

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

