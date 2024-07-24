Solutions30 strengthens German market position with the acquisition of the business of Gaertner

PRESS RELEASE

Solutions30 announces the acquisition of the business and certain assets of Gaertner, a German company specializing in homes connect and maintenance of fiber internet services.

With its expertise in homes connect and fiber internet maintenance activities, Gaertner has established itself as well-respected player in the German market. The company has secured relationships with high-profile customers, the main one being Deutsche Telekom.

This acquisition of the business and certain assets of Gaertner is part of Solutions30’s strategy to expand its exposure to the accelerating fiber roll-out in Germany, which offers outstanding profitable growth opportunities. Indeed, Gaertner’s expertise complements Solutions30’s existing activities and geographical coverage. By integrating Gaertner’s operations, Solutions30 aims to offer a comprehensive suite of fiber internet services with end-to-end connectivity solutions, to the German market.

"The acquisition of Gaertner is part of our ambition to answer the strong demand in fiber connectivity, in a market where we secured major contracts in 2023.” commented Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of the Solutions30 Group. "It enables Solutions30 to manage turnkey fiber deployment projects and the ongoing maintenance for end-users. Thereby, this acquisition enhances our ability to provide high-quality connectivity solutions to our customers in Germany.”

"The excellent services we have been providing to Deutsche Telekom is a testament to our expertise and commitment to quality." states Maximilian Gaertner. "This partnership with Solutions30 not only enables us to extend our regional coverage in Germany outside the Hessen area, but also presents significant opportunities for business growth and expansion. Indeed, it will allow us to leverage Solutions30’s extensive resources and network, enhancing our ability to serve a broader customer base and diversify our client portfolio. We are excited about the future and the new horizons this partnership brings.”

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,600 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Investor relations

Investor.relations@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 – clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment