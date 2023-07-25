Solutions30 strengthens its renewable energy portfolio by acquiring ELEC ENR

Solutions30 has announced its acquisition of ELEC ENR, a company specializing in the installation and maintenance of technologies related to renewable energy production (wind power, solar power, etc.). Based in the city of Lure in the Haute-Saone Department, ELEC ENR is a leader in the sector. It operates in the northeastern part of France and brought in €5.6 million in revenue in 2022.

With this acquisition, Solutions30 has consolidated its position and now covers the entire country for the fast-growing energy transition market. Solutions30’s renewable energy operations are run out of Perpignan for the southern half of France and out of Le Mans for the northwestern part. This new base of operations in the Northeast will strengthen the group’s coverage.

Solutions30 has been quick to adapt to market challenges by leveraging its experience from different sectors, making it a trusted partner which now ranks among the top 5 installers of renewable energy production sites in France. Through its subsidiary Solutions30 Sud-Ouest (formerly Sotranasa), Solutions30 has completed more than 500 renewable energy projects—representing a total installed capacity of more than 1000 MWp, plus the 630 MWp of capacity installed by ELEC ENR. For the northeast region alone, it has an order book with €10 million in projects to be deployed over the next 18 months. The expertise of the teams, the reputation of both entities, and the complementarity of the project portfolios will result in immediate commercial and operational synergies to help consolidate the group’s competitive positioning in this booming market and region.

Commenting on this new phase in the group’s development with regard to renewable energy installations and maintenance, Solutions30 France’s CEO Amaury Boilot states, "We are very happy about this merger with ELEC ENR, which is a perfect fit for Solutions30’s offering in this booming sector. We are now very well positioned to seize opportunities in a market that is gaining significant traction in France. Our teams’ expertise and professionalism speak for themselves, so I’m extremely confident in their ability to support this business’s strong growth.”

The acquisition concerns 100% of the share capital, which is currently held by its founder, Jean-Claude Bally. The company will be fully consolidated in the group’s financial statements as from July 6, 2023. Director of the renewable energy business unit at Solutions30 for nearly 15 years, Cyril Lefort has been appointed president of ELEC ENR.

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 65 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

