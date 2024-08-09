09.08.2024 18:30:45

Solvay: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, August 9, 2024, 6:30pm CEST - regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1,  2024.  Solvay has repurchased 237,700 Solvay shares in the period from August 1st, 2024 up to and including August 9th, 2024.


As of August 9, 2024, Solvay held a total of 455,891 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 237,700 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and
  • 302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.


 

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59


Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47


Kimberly King

+ 1 470 464 4336


media.relations@solvay.com 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49


Geoffroy d’Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96


Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65


investor.relations@solvay.com



Safe harbor 

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 

 

About Solvay 

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.   

 

Attachment


