Solvay: acquisition of own shares and completion of the share buyback program

Brussels, October 1, 2024, 6:30pm CEST - regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 161,273 Solvay shares in the period from September 23, 2024 up to and including October 1, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 23-09-2024 926 34.4487 34.68 34.29 31,899.50 AQEU 23-09-2024 5,508 34.3948 34.68 34.29 189,446.56 CEUX 23-09-2024 150 34.3436 34.39 34.3 5,151.54 TQEX 23-09-2024 16,416 34.4332 34.68 34.22 565,255.41 XBRU 24-09-2024 197 34.4680 34.47 34.39 6,790.20 AQEU 24-09-2024 2,675 34.6538 35.05 34.46 92,698.92 CEUX 24-09-2024 541 34.5811 34.97 34.48 18,708.38 TQEX 24-09-2024 19,587 34.7424 35.12 34.37 680,499.39 XBRU 25-09-2024 1,221 34.2083 34.72 33.69 41,768.33 AQEU 25-09-2024 3,410 34.1374 34.70 33.69 116,408.53 CEUX 25-09-2024 2,594 33.8941 34.55 33.69 87,921.30 TQEX 25-09-2024 15,775 34.0700 34.82 33.68 537,454.25 XBRU 26-09-2024 788 33.9197 34.08 33.82 26,728.72 AQEU 26-09-2024 7,055 33.8841 34.02 33.69 239,052.33 CEUX 26-09-2024 1,002 33.8745 34.08 33.73 33,942.25 TQEX 26-09-2024 14,155 33.8451 34.08 33.66 479,077.39 XBRU 27-09-2024 600 34.5824 34.74 34.31 20,749.44 AQEU 27-09-2024 3,003 34.7540 34.98 34.33 104,366.26 CEUX 27-09-2024 385 34.6915 34.96 34.40 13,356.23 TQEX 27-09-2024 19,212 34.7680 35.00 34.27 667,962.82 XBRU 30-09-2024 549 35.1285 35.31 34.39 19,285.55 AQEU 30-09-2024 6,147 34.8778 35.33 34.25 214,393.84 CEUX 30-09-2024 466 34.9534 35.32 34.25 16,288.28 TQEX 30-09-2024 15,838 34.7266 35.35 34.10 549,999.89 XBRU 01-10-2024 708 35.7480 35.85 35.41 25,309.58 AQEU 01-10-2024 4,361 35.6429 35.87 35.18 155,438.69 CEUX 01-10-2024 2,283 35.6917 35.86 35.35 81,484.15 TQEX 01-10-2024 15,721 35.5966 35.82 35.18 559,614.15 XBRU

These transactions mark the end of the share buyback program announced on August 1, which intended to acquire up to 1,025,000 Solvay shares for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its 2023 and 2024 long-term incentive (Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units) plans.

As of October 1, 2024, Solvay holds a total of 1,530,711 own shares, spread out as follows:

1,241,675 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

289,036 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Peter Boelaert

+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen

+32 484 65 30 47



media.relations@solvay.com Boris Cambon-Lalanne

+32 471 55 37 49





Geoffroy d’Oultremont

+32 478 88 32 96





Vincent Toussaint

+33 6 74 87 85 65





investor.relations@solvay.com

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Attachment