Solvay FY21 Underlying EBITDA Rises; Sales Up 17% Organically

(RTTNews) - Solvay reported fiscal 2021 underlying EBITDA of 2.36 billion euros, up 21.1% or an increase of 27.0% organically. Underlying EBITDA margin rose to 23.3%, 160 basis points higher than prior year. Underlying net profit was 1.0 billion euros, up 68.3% from prior year. Underlying basic EPS from continuing operations was 10.02 euros compared to 5.81 euros. Full year net sales were 10.10 billion euros, up 12.7%, or an increase of 17.0% organically, driven largely by volumes, and further supported with positive pricing.

On an IFRS basis, profit from continuing operations to shareholders was 943 million euros compared to a loss of 1.12 billion euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 9.09 euros compared to a loss of 10.90 euros. Sales were 11.43 billion euros compared to 9.71 billion euros.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter grew 24% organically, or up 19% excluding one-time gains. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 22.4% from a year ago.

For 2022, the company estimates EBITDA to grow organically by mid-single digits. With the current cycle of growth investments underway, free cash flow is estimated to exceed 650 million euros.

The total proposed dividend of 3.85 euros per share, reflects a 0.10 euros per share increase.