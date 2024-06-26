Solvay reports share buyback in the context of its Employee Share Purchase Plan and long-term incentive plans

Brussels, June 26, 2024, 5:45pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Solvay SA/NV ("Solvay” or the "Company”) (Euronext Brussels: SOLB) hereby discloses that the Company recently acquired a total of 218,191 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its PSU and RSU plans and Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Total Min price paid Max price paid June 20, 2024 66,693 €31.7996 €2,120,810.72 €31.48 €32.12 June 21, 2024 75,000 €31.7887 €2,384,152.50 €31.56 €32.03 June 24, 2024 76,498 €32.8112 €2,509,991.18 €31.73 €33.61

Safe harbor



This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

