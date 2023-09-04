THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR”).





Solvay SA: liability management update

Consents on 2025 and 2027 Bonds Successful

Tender on 2024 Hybrid Bonds Successful

2029 Bonds to be Redeemed, Trade under Review, No Bondholder Meeting

Brussels, 4 September 2023 at 9.00pm CEST – As part of the consent solicitation announced on 4 August 2023 in relation to Solvay SA ("Solvay” or the "Company”)’s €600,000,000 0.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Bonds due 6 September 2029 (ISIN: BE6315847804) (the "2029 Bonds”), Solvay has become aware that votes cast in favor of the consent representing less than 3% of the total nominal amount may not have been validly exercised. At this stage, Solvay is not in a position to confirm that the required 75% majority has been reached in respect of the consent solicitation for the 2029 Bonds. Solvay is also currently investigating internally the circumstances of a trade between third parties on such 2029 Bonds. In this context, the meeting of the holders of the 2029 Bonds scheduled for 5 September 2023 at the of?ces of Solvay will not take place.

Solvay intends to exercise its issuer make-whole call under the 2029 Bonds Terms & Conditions. The redemption of the 2029 Bonds will be funded with bank facilities that Solvay has in place. The additional funding cost for the anticipated long-term refinancing of the 2029 Bonds is estimated at approximately €20 million per year (after tax). The redemption notice will be delivered, announcing the relevant redemption date, as soon as practicable in accordance with these Terms & Conditions. As a result, the Company has decided to terminate the consent solicitation in respect of the 2029 Bonds.

These developments relate solely to the 2029 Bonds and do not affect the consent solicitation exercises launched by Solvay in relation to its €500,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Perp-NC5.5 Bonds with ?rst call date on 2 December 2025 (ISIN: BE6324000858) (the "2025 Bonds”) and its €500,000,000 2.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Bonds due 2 December 2027 (ISIN: BE6282460615) (the "2027 Bonds”). The bondholders’ meetings for the 2025 Bonds and the 2027 Bonds will be held on 5 September 2023 at the of?ces of Solvay at Rue de Ransbeek, 310 1120 Brussels, Belgium, as described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 4 August 2023.

Likewise, the tender offer relating to the €500,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Bonds with ?rst optional redemption date of 3 June 2024 (ISIN: XS1323897725) issued by Solvay Finance S.A. and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Solvay (the "Tender Offer”) is entirely unaffected by the ongoing developments in respect of the 2029 Bonds.

Based on voting instructions and tenders received to date, Solvay expects the Tender Offer and the consent solicitation in respect of the 2025 Bonds and the 2027 Bonds to be successful. The results will be published on 5 September 2023. Solvay intends to waive the Implementation Condition in respect of the Tender Offer and consent solicitations relating to the 2025 Bonds and the 2027 Bonds and will announce confirmation of this alongside the results announcements for such exercises.

Lastly, Solvay will now focus its efforts on the exchange offers and consent solicitations in the U.S., expected to be launched in the coming days. Solvay continues to prepare its separation into two strong, investment-grade rated companies later this year.

Solvay will inform the market of any developments if and when required, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

