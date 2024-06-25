Solvay showcases the leadership positions, strong cash generation and growth prospects of its Performance Chemicals business

Solvay held a webinar for the investment community on its Performance Chemicals business

Brussels, June 25, 2024, 5.45 pm CEST

Solvay’s management today held a webinar on its Performance Chemicals segment, which includes the Silica, Special Chem and Coatis business units. These activities produce additives and ingredients that are essential to the daily lives of the people.

Management set out how Solvay’s Performance Chemicals segment (40% of Solvay 2023 net sales) shares common value creation drivers with Solvay’s other business units from a Commercial, Innovation, Quality of Assets or Supply Chain perspective.

Furthermore, the webinar demonstrated the proven track record and resilience of cash generation of the Performance Chemicals business, delivering EBITDA growth of more than 4% and an average cash conversion ratio above 70% over the past 5 years. This was driven by:

Exposure to end-markets with strong megatrends

Leveraging a group of business lines with either global or regional leadership

Maintaining leadership in process innovation and applying strict cost discipline

Operating a group of less Capex intensive business lines when compared to Solvay’s Basic Chemicals segment

A replay of this webinar is available on Solvay’s Investor Relations website . In the same section, you will also find the replay of the previous webinar on the Peroxides and Soda ash & Derivatives webinars, respectively held in October 2022 and February 2023.

