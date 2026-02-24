Solvay Slips To Loss In Q4 On Weak Sales; Sees Lower Underlying EBITDA In FY26

(RTTNews) - Belgian chemical company Solvay S.A. (SLVYY.PK, SLVYY) reported Tuesday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid weak sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Solvay expects its underlying EBITDA to be between 770 million euros and 850 million euros, compared to 881 million euros in fiscal 2025.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to Solvay shareholders was 95 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 30 million euros. Loss per share was 0.90 euro, compared to profit of 0.28 euro a year ago.

Underlying profit attributable was 13 million euros or 0.13 euro per basic share, compared to 101 million euros or 0.96 euro per basic share a year ago.

EBIT plunged to 1 million euros from last year's 56 million euros.

Underlying EBITDA dropped 34 percent from last year to 169 million euros, and underlying EBITDA margin fell 5.6 percentage points to 17.0 percent.

Sales were 1.094 billion euros, down from 1.254 billion euros a year ago. Net sales dropped to 960 million euros from last year's 1.097 billion euros.

Underlying sales were 1.129 billion euros, down from last year's 1.291 billion euros. Underlying net sales were 995 billion euros, down 12.3 percent on a reported basis and down 9.6 percent organically.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a total gross dividend of 2.43 euros per share, subject to Shareholders' approval during the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for May 12.

The final gross dividend of 1.46 euros per share will be paid on May 20.

