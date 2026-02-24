Solvay Aktie

Solvay für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE5S / ISIN: US8344374025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 07:33:00

Solvay Slips To Loss In Q4 On Weak Sales; Sees Lower Underlying EBITDA In FY26

(RTTNews) - Belgian chemical company Solvay S.A. (SLVYY.PK, SLVYY) reported Tuesday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid weak sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Solvay expects its underlying EBITDA to be between 770 million euros and 850 million euros, compared to 881 million euros in fiscal 2025.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to Solvay shareholders was 95 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 30 million euros. Loss per share was 0.90 euro, compared to profit of 0.28 euro a year ago.

Underlying profit attributable was 13 million euros or 0.13 euro per basic share, compared to 101 million euros or 0.96 euro per basic share a year ago.

EBIT plunged to 1 million euros from last year's 56 million euros.

Underlying EBITDA dropped 34 percent from last year to 169 million euros, and underlying EBITDA margin fell 5.6 percentage points to 17.0 percent.

Sales were 1.094 billion euros, down from 1.254 billion euros a year ago. Net sales dropped to 960 million euros from last year's 1.097 billion euros.

Underlying sales were 1.129 billion euros, down from last year's 1.291 billion euros. Underlying net sales were 995 billion euros, down 12.3 percent on a reported basis and down 9.6 percent organically.

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a total gross dividend of 2.43 euros per share, subject to Shareholders' approval during the Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for May 12.

The final gross dividend of 1.46 euros per share will be paid on May 20.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Solvay SA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Solvay SA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Solvay SA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh 2,56 0,00% Solvay SA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:25 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ist nahezu unverändert. Die US-Börsen befinden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen