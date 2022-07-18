Solvay to deliver record Q2 2022 results well ahead of expectations

Company intends to raise full year 2022 guidance when it publishes its second quarter results.

Brussels, July 18, 2022 - 7:30am CET

Based on unaudited preliminary figures, Solvay announces that it expects to report net sales of around €3.4 to 3.5 billion and underlying EBITDA of €855 to €865 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The performance in the quarter was driven by both volume and pricing, helping to overcome variable cost inflation. All three segments of Materials, Solutions, and Chemicals contributed to the strong results.

Following the stronger than expected results, Solvay plans to increase its full-year 2022 guidance on July 28, 2022 when it releases its full second quarter earnings results. The increase in full year guidance will reflect a combination of confidence in short term trading momentum and potential risks associated with the uncertain macro environment.





Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.