Solvay to expand capacity and reduce GHG emissions at its Wyoming Soda Ash plant

The Group is resuming a 600kT soda ash capacity expansion while implementing a new innovative technology to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Green River, WY, USA.

Brussels, November 9, 2022 - 8:00 CET

Solvay announces plans to resume the construction1 of its 600 kT soda ash capacity expansion in Green River, WY, USA, extending its position as a global leader. Production is expected to start at the end of 2024 in time to meet customers’ growing needs for a secure and cost competitive source of supply.

In addition, a project to deploy a new breakthrough technology to reduce emissions originating from Trona mining operations will be implemented, leading to a 20% reduction of the site’s greenhouse gas emissions, consistent with Solvay’s commitment to decarbonize its operations in line with Solvay One Planet’s sustainability roadmap. This innovation will make Solvay the first company to implement regenerative thermal oxidation technology to abate emissions in a trona mine.

"These investments reinforce Solvay’s leadership position as a long-term, sustainable global supplier to our customers. I am also particularly proud of the role that our innovation is playing to cut greenhouse gas emissions at our Green River facility in the US – where CO 2 emissions currently have no cost – contrary to Europe,” said Ilham Kadri, Solvay CEO. "This attractive investment expands our supply of trona-based soda ash and will position the business for superior and responsible growth into the future.”



The investments total around $200 million and complement the previous investment that secured sole ownership of the natural soda ash operation. The facility, operated solely by Solvay since May 2022 , produces soda ash and sodium bicarbonate from trona, a naturally occurring mineral to serve markets such as flat glass for building insulation, container glass, detergents as well as fast growing markets including solar panels and lithium carbonate for electric vehicles.

About Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives

Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives is a global business unit of Solvay. As a world leader in its markets, it provides a global, secured and sustainable supply of soda ash to its customers manufacturing glass for building, automotive, solar panels and packaging applications, as well as detergents and chemicals. It also develops solutions based on sodium bicarbonate for the health care, food, animal feed and flue gas cleaning markets. Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives has 11 industrial sites worldwide, more than 3,200 employees and serves 120 countries.

1 launched in September 2019 and put on hold due to the pandemic

