Solvay To Partner With Orbia To Expand Its Battery Solutions Into North America

Solvay and Orbia announced entry into a joint venture framework agreement to create a partnership for the production of suspension-grade polyvinylidene fluoride. The total investment is estimated to be around $850 million, and is expected to be funded in part by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy of $178 million to Solvay.

"This decision follows our previously announced investment in Tavaux, France. These investments extend our ambition to grow global sales to the automotive market from €800 million in 2021 to over 3 billion euros by 2030," said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay.