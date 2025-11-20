SOLVENTUM Aktie
WKN DE: A407ZE / ISIN: US83444M1018
|
20.11.2025 16:28:05
Solventum Authorizes Share Buyback Of Up To $1 Bln
(RTTNews) - Solventum (SOLV) Thursday said it Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to purchase up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.
"Our strong financial performance, operating cash generation, and healthy balance sheet give us the flexibility to invest in opportunities that accelerate sustainable growth, pursue targeted tuck-in M&A—such as today's announced acquisition of Acera Medical to expand our advanced wound care portfolio—and return capital to shareholders," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "Leveraging this momentum, we are pleased to announce Solventum's first share repurchase program, an important step in achieving a more balanced capital allocation strategy."
Solventum expects to begin repurchasing shares in 2026 and had approximately 173.4 million shares outstanding as of October 31, 2025.
