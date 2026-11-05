SOLVENTUM Aktie
WKN DE: A407ZE / ISIN: US83444M1018
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05.11.2026 22:46:15
Solventum Posts Q3 Loss; Raises FY26 Adjusted EPS Outlook
(RTTNews) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV), a healthcare solutions company, on Thursday posted a loss for the third quarter, hurt largely by lower sales, partly due to the expected reversal of advance customer orders placed in the previous quarter ahead of a planned enterprise resource planning (ERP) system cutover. The company, however, raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.
The company posted a net loss of $12 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with net income of $1.266 billion, or $7.22 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year results included a $1.518 billion gain from the sale of its Purification and Filtration business.
Adjusted earnings per share fell 3.6% to $1.45 from $1.50.
Sales for the quarter declined 7% to $1.949 billion from $2.096 billion a year earlier. Organic sales decreased 2.8%, reflecting an expected 630-basis-point impact from advance orders placed in the second quarter ahead of the ERP system cutover.
Among business segments, MedSurg organic sales fell 2.8%, while Dental Solutions sales declined 7.4%. Health Information Systems organic sales increased 4.4%, and Advanced Wound Care organic sales grew 1.5%.
For full-year 2026, Solventum now expects organic sales growth toward the high end of its 2.5% to 3% range and adjusted earnings per share of $7.20 to $7.30, up from its previous outlook of $7.10 to $7.20.
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Nachrichten zu SOLVENTUM CORP Registered Shs When Issued
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04.11.26
|Ausblick: SOLVENTUM präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SOLVENTUM stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: SOLVENTUM zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SOLVENTUM legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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