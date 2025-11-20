Solventum To Acquire Privately-held Acera Surgical For Up To $850 Mln

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Solventum Corp. (SOLV) announced Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acera Surgical, a privately held bioscience company, for $725 million in cash plus up to $125 million in contingent cash payments based on the achievement of certain future milestones.

Founded in 2013, Acera has developed and commercialized innovative synthetic treatment options for soft tissue repair, leveraging a proprietary electrospinning technology platform.

Acera's innovation engine and commercial footprint align with Solventum's leadership in advanced wound care, its clinical relationships and go-to-market capabilities. The combination is expected to enable accelerated adoption of Restrata products in the acute care market.

Acera is expected to generate approximately $90 million in sales in 2025. On an adjusted basis, the transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2026 and accretive to adjusted EPS beginning in 2027.

Solventum plans to use its cash on hand to finance the transaction, with no additional debt or use of its credit line, and expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.