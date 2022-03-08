Solvias Appoints Archie Cullen Chief Executive Officer

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, one of the largest independent analytical testing, contract research, development and manufacturing companies, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Archie Cullen chief executive officer. Highly regarded for his 20-year track record of growing global life sciences businesses, Mr. Cullen will spearhead Solvias' strategic expansion.

Mario Rocci, chairman, Solvias, said:

"Archie excels at identifying and implementing growth strategies that build high-value life sciences organizations. As we advance our goal of building Solvias into a global leader at the forefront of our industry, Archie is best suited to spearhead our next phase of growth. His relentless customer focus, global perspective and experience in developing solutions that address emerging areas of science are exactly what we need to extend Solvias' scientific capabilities on a worldwide scale."

Over the course of his leadership career, Mr. Cullen has achieved a strong track record of building high-performance life sciences businesses, including serving as:

head of Lonza Bioscience Solutions, where he led transformational initiatives to expand the business unit's research tools, raw materials and process-enabling technologies to achieve record growth

head of diagnostics and regulated materials for Merck's MilliporeSigma business, where he conducted a global turnaround focused on a solution for critical raw materials used in developing and manufacturing diagnostic products

president of BioReliance, where he successfully integrated several businesses to build a comprehensive biologics offering and global testing platform supporting customers from development and commercialization through testing

Mr. Cullen also oversaw commercial operations, sales and marketing for global biosciences organizations, including Sigma-Aldrich Corporation's custom manufacturing and services business unit and JRH Biosciences. Mr. Cullen holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Glasgow and a master of business administration degree from Open University. He began his career in medical sales.

Mr. Cullen, newly appointed CEO, Solvias, said:

"Solvias has an exemplary reputation for its extensive scientific knowledge, technical capabilities and outstanding customer service. I'm excited to be joining the team to advance Solvias' mission and important work with customers in bringing safe and effective new products to market and into the hands of patients who need them."

Solvias partnered with health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners in June 2020 to strategically grow the company. Since then, Solvias has invested in organic initiatives and completed an acquisition in the United States to expand its global footprint and portfolio of services. The company is continuing to pursue acquisitions that will expand its global capabilities.

Mr. Cullen's appointment follows an extensive search process conducted by the board of directors after former CEO Karen Huebscher announced her plans to step down in December 2021.

About Solvias AG

Solvias is a worldwide leader in contract research, development and manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, biotech, material science and cosmetic industries. Drawing on 20 years of scientific excellence, the company provides flexible and scalable analytical and manufacturing solutions that ensure the integrity of pharmaceutical and medical device products across their life cycle. Headquartered in Kaiseraugst near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias and its laboratories operate to the highest standards and in accordance with ISO, GMP, GLP and FDA regulations. For more information, visit https://www.solvias.com

