Solving the serverless cloud cost conundrum

Serverless computing adoption soared in 2022, according to the 2022 CNCF Cloud Native Survey. With this growing popularity comes the potential risk of increasing cloud spending unless enterprises take a proactive approach to serverless costs through strategy, optimization, and monitoring.Here are some tips on how to prepare your development team to approach serverless cloud costs proactively and not reactively after your CFO opens the first cloud bill after your serverless project goes live.Learn the pricing models of the major cloud service providersChoosing the right serverless computing solution starts with your cloud service provider (CSP). Even then, serverless will take you to a new pricing model that your team needs to learn. Each of the major CSPs offers serverless computing with its own pricing model. For example, Amazon Web Services announced tiered pricing for AWS Lambda, their serverless compute offering. When news like that drops, it's often a signal to refresh yourself on serverless pricing models.