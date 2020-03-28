Somatic Spiritual Counseling: New Psychotherapy Practice in Boulder, CO + Online

BOULDER, Colo., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of increased stress and dysregulation, nervous system techniques and trauma renegotiation is needed more than ever. Thought leader in contemporary spirituality and the nervous system Emma Sartwell, MDiv, CYT, Registered Psychotherapist, has opened her doors in Boulder, CO and online as Somatic Spiritual Counseling.



Sartwell specializes in offering CONCRETE TOOLS for a rich inner life and sustainable transformation.



REASONS for COUNSELING



depression

anxiety

addiction

relationship difficulties

spiritual emergency

insomnia

trauma

autoimmune issues

self-esteem

clarity of purpose

deepening connection to oneself + authentic spirituality

SESSIONS MAY INCLUDE



somatic inquiry

inner child care

inner critic care

trauma renegotiation

breathwork

visualization

meditation instruction

parts work

journeying

find your power animal

soul retrieval

attachment repatterning

To listen to a free 6-minute practice, Own Your Anger aka Destroy the World meditation, click here.



To contact Emma or schedule a free 20-minute consultation, click here.



To learn more about Somatic Spiritual Counseling, click here.



