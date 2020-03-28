28.03.2020 04:01:00

Somatic Spiritual Counseling: New Psychotherapy Practice in Boulder, CO + Online

BOULDER, Colo., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of increased stress and dysregulation, nervous system techniques and trauma renegotiation is needed more than ever. Thought leader in contemporary spirituality and the nervous system Emma Sartwell, MDiv, CYT, Registered Psychotherapist, has opened her doors in Boulder, CO and online as Somatic Spiritual Counseling.

Sartwell specializes in offering CONCRETE TOOLS for a rich inner life and sustainable transformation.

REASONS for COUNSELING

  • depression
  • anxiety
  • addiction
  • relationship difficulties
  • spiritual emergency
  • insomnia
  • trauma
  • autoimmune issues
  • self-esteem
  • clarity of purpose
  • deepening connection to oneself + authentic spirituality

SESSIONS MAY INCLUDE

  • somatic inquiry
  • inner child care
  • inner critic care
  • trauma renegotiation
  • breathwork
  • visualization
  • meditation instruction
  • parts work
  • journeying
  • find your power animal
  • soul retrieval
  • attachment repatterning

To listen to a free 6-minute practice, Own Your Anger aka Destroy the World meditation, click here.

To contact Emma or schedule a free 20-minute consultation, click here.

To learn more about Somatic Spiritual Counseling, click here.

Media Contact:
Emma Sartwell
7206080261

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12816389

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somatic-spiritual-counseling-new-psychotherapy-practice-in-boulder-co--online-301031266.html

SOURCE Somatic Spiritual Counseling

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verlustreich -- Indizes in Fernost verzeichneten Zuwächse
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Auch an der Wall Street hagelte es am Freitag Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es dagegen im Freitagshandel bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB