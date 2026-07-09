Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 10:15:00
Some Good and Bad News for Tesla Investors
With all the excitement around Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, still fresh in investors' minds, it's understandable if Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has somewhat faded from investor attention. However, that shouldn't detract from the fact that there's been news on the company recently, some of it good, some bad, and more to come in the near term.Tesla is behind schedule on its robotaxi rollout. While recognizing that the rollout is not entirely under the company's control, the reality is that investors key in on what management tells them. Unfortunately, Tesla is not a company known for underpromising and overdelivering, especially when it comes to the robotaxi rollout.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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