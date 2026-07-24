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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.07.2026 10:31:00
Some Investors Believe SK Hynix Could Be the Next Big AI Stock. History Says It's Not Time to Buy Shares Just Yet.
South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) began trading on the Nasdaq Exchange through a large secondary listing earlier this month, and after an initial boom, the stock has been pretty volatile.SK Hynix's common shares were already publicly traded on South Korea's exchange, and the new listing was for its American depositary receipts (ADRs) -- essentially, certificates that represent the underlying foreign stock, making it simpler for U.S. investors to buy and sell it on American markets.Many investors are likely hoping SK Hynix will be the next big artificial intelligence (AI) stock. The company provides important memory products for data centers, and its sales and earnings have been surging amid rising demand and tight supply.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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