PRO HOLDINGS Aktie
ISIN: JP3833900008
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26.07.2026 05:15:00
Some Investors Have Dropped Alphabet Stock Over the Delayed Release of Its Gemini 3.5 Pro Model. Here Are 900 Million Reasons Why They're Wrong.
Recently, investors appeared to initiate a sell-off of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) after reports surfaced that the company's release of its Gemini 3.5 Pro model -- which was announced back in May -- is delayed.Alphabet stock is barely beating the S&P 500 year to date, and the knee-jerk reaction by some shareholders reveals that some investors don't quite understand how much ground the company has gained in such a short time.Specifically, the 900 million monthly Gemini users the company now has. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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