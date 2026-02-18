People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 18:07:00

Some People Think This AI Stock Is Evil -- But It Has Been Wildly Successful Financially

As an investor, you always have the right to bring your own values into your investing decisions. Some investors avoid companies in certain industries because of their personal concerns. In some cases, they allow those concerns to veto decisions they might otherwise make just looking at those companies' financial results.One area in which you'll find considerable debate involves how government entities and the private-sector contractors that work with those entities use technology to advance national security and other sovereign interests. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) in particular has drawn a lot of attention because of how its data analytics software platform provides insights that the U.S. government and other clients can use to make decisions that affect the public at large.Yet even though it's important to acknowledge that Palantir is at the center of an impassioned debate among policymakers, that doesn't make it any less valuable to look at the tech company's financial performance in assessing it as a potential investment. Indeed, this second article on Palantir for my Voyager Portfolio focuses entirely on the impressive growth that the company has produced, while leaving it to you to decide how your views on Palantir might affect whether you choose to invest in the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu People Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu People Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 850,00 1,97% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen