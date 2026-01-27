Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.01.2026 22:23:00
Some Savvy Wall Streeters Just Named This the Top AI Pick for 2026
Roughly one month into 2026, it's already looking like artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are poised for even further gains. While cloud hyperscalers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet remain near-unanimous buys in the eyes of Wall Street, some smart analysts are picking another stock to be one of the biggest winners this year.Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley and Beth Kindig of the I/O Fund both listed Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) at the top of their AI chip stock rankings for 2026. Let's dig into why they could be right about Micron and analyze why now looks like a lucrative time to buy the stock hand over fist.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
