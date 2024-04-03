|
03.04.2024 10:45:00
Some Skeptics Say It's Too Late to Invest in Crypto. I Disagree, and Here's Why.
Despite the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the past decade, significant skepticism remains about just how much higher it can go. With Bitcoin trading near all-time highs, some investors might believe it is simply too late to invest in cryptocurrency.But if anything, it is just now coming into its own as a stand-alone asset class. And while it's perfectly OK to be skeptical about crypto, it's hard to find another asset class with the same type of historical track record and long-term upside potential. Let's take a closer look.According to The Motley Fool Ascent's 2024 Cryptocurrency Investor Trends Survey, there are a number of reasons for the crypto skepticism. And curiously enough, one of them was the belief that crypto is unable to deliver a good return. This reason was cited by 29% of respondents who didn't already own it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
