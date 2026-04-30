Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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30.04.2026 07:15:00
Something Amazing That No One Predicted Just Happened in the Markets (Yes, AI Is at the Center of It)
It's hard to imagine GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) CEO Scott Strazik wasn't tempted to give his former boss, and current GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) CEO Larry Culp, a call last week. After all, the company he runs, a spinoff of the former General Electric, surpassed GE Aerospace in market capitalization for the first time. It's an incredible event that no one could have predicted a few years ago.In context, the core businesses that Strazik now manages (gas power turbines) were once at the epicenter of General Electric's problems in 2018, when Culp took over the company. In fact, the mid- to late-2010s were a grim period for the gas turbine industry, when it faced genuine questions about its long-term structural future as renewable energy appeared to be on an inexorable rise. As such, analysts used to price in more value for GE's renewable energy (wind power) business (now part of GE Vernova) than for GE Power (now GE Vernova's core business).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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