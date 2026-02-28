Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
28.02.2026 10:10:00
Something Big Just Happened in AI, Says Jensen Huang. Here's What it Means for Nvidia.
When most people think of artificial intelligence (AI), they may immediately think of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company has emerged as the player driving this industry, and that's thanks to the strength of its graphics processing units (GPUs). These are the AI chips that power some of the most essential of AI tasks, from training to inference.All of this has led to outstanding earnings growth for the company, as it demonstrated once again in the recent quarter. Revenue exploded higher in the double digits to reach record levels in that period and for the full year. That's positive, but some investors have wondered about what's next for Nvidia along the AI path. The concern is that the biggest revenue opportunity may have been in the past, as companies rushed to Nvidia to train their models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!