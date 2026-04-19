Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003
|
19.04.2026 10:05:00
Something Happening at Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Potentially Anthropic is Fantastic News for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks led stock market gains in the early days of the AI boom as companies and investors envisioned how this hot technology could transform the world. Businesses may use AI in many ways, allowing them to gain efficiency and become more innovative faster. But to do all of this, AI models must "learn" quite a bit in a process called training -- for this to happen, they need chips.Enter Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The company is the world's biggest foundry, with 72% market share, and has been producing the chips leading this technological transformation. Now, when you first think of AI chips, you probably think of Nvidia -- the company is the biggest AI chip player. But Nvidia and most other well-known chip companies design their chips, then rush to TSMC to manufacture them.So TSMC benefits from demand for all AI chips -- not just those from one designer. This has resulted in quarter after quarter of growth for the company. And something happening at Amazon, Meta Platforms, and now potentially Anthropic represents more fantastic news for TSMC. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd
Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltd
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|212,70
|0,52%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|584,70
|1,74%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|315,00
|2,44%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.