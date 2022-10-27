Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn. Campaign unveils new Baloise brand



27.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 27 October 2022. This year is all about Baloises rebranding project, in which we are overhauling and standardising our branding across the Group. The time has now come to unveil Baloises new identity! Among others things, it expresses our new philosophy and positioning. We see the world as a place that is full of possibilities and we see our role as being an inspiring partner, helping our customers to explore the world and being there for them both today and tomorrow. Our new Group-wide campaign evokes this sense of discovery and wonder. The various subjects covered offer a humorous take on the new experiences that our customers have in their day-to-day lives. But trying things out for the first time does not always work out as expected. Here at Baloise, we do not see this as a failure. Instead, we take the view that we have learned something new for the future, true to the campaign motto Sometimes it works. Sometimes you learn.. In January of this year, we announced a major project to bring Basler Versicherungen, Baloise Bank SoBa, Baloise Asset Management, Bâloise Assurances, Basilese Assicurazioni and Baloise Insurance together under one single brand, Baloise. A lot has happened in the meantime, and we are now delighted to present the revamped brand in all its glory. Baloise is becoming more diverse, mirroring our unique culture. Our familiar products and services will of course still be available, marketed across Europe under the Baloise brand name. The brand launch kicked off when 40 or so employees all keen cyclists from Baloises national subsidiaries set off on a four-day tour in which they rode from the Belgian office in Antwerp, through Luxembourg, France and Germany, before finally heading for Switzerland and our headquarters at Baloise Park in Basel. During the journey of over 720 kilometres, they supported each other, coped with the weather conditions and developed a strong team spirit. The shared feeling of achievement that they experienced upon arriving at the finish line exemplifies how we will stand together and position ourselves under the Baloise name going forward. There may be many of us, yet we are one team, as can be seen in the following video. Discover the new brand here!

We are also launching Baloises new campaign, which will run on TV channels, online, on billboards and elsewhere. In addition, a Baloise tram in Basel and buses in Luxembourg will be taking to the streets decked out in the new colour scheme. The start of our Simply Safe: Season 2 strategic phase has provided us with a good opportunity to reposition Baloise as a brand. The investment we have made in our culture and our services over recent years needs to be reflected in a harmonised Baloise brand across all countries in which we operate. We are therefore delighted to offer inspiration through our new brand and the launch campaign, and to be a responsible and supportive partner for our stakeholders. After all, our vision is to provide security today and security in the future for our customers, partners, and employees, and for the society in which we live and work, explains Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group. Contact details for Baloise

