Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A409NS / ISIN: US83540J1016

13.02.2026 08:32:26

Sompo Holdings Earnings Up In 9-month; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY, 8630.T, NHOLF), a Japanese insurance holding company, on Friday reported its net income increased in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared with the previous year.

For the nine-month period, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 518.35 billion yen from 250.89 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 564.40 yen versus 257.07 yen last year.

Insurance revenue increased to 3.99 trillion yen from 3.85 trillion yen in the previous year.

Further, the company expected the fiscal year ending March 31 2026, net income attributable to the owner of the parent to be projected at 580.00 billion yen, representing a 138.6% increase year over year.

Basic earnings per share is forecast at 634.22 yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Sompo Holdings closed trading 1.04% lesser at JPY 5,966 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

