Sompo Holdings To Buy Service Insurance Companies, Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY.PK) announced an agreement to acquire Service Insurance Companies, a specialist in workers' compensation insurance. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction is expected to broaden Sompo's underwriting capabilities and presence across products, customer segments and distribution channels within the attractive SME market and General Agents marketplace.

"This brings a tremendous opportunity to deliver even greater long-term value to our clients, distribution partners and stakeholders - further advancing our differentiated position in the U.S. commercial insurance market," said Chris Sparro, Chief Executive Officer, North America, Sompo Commercial P&C Insurance.

Currently, SMPNY is trading at $21.02, up 3.75 percent on the OTC Markets.