Sonata Software communicates CEO Succession Plan

Announced Mr. Samir Dhir as CEO from 8thApril 2022.

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, the global IT digital services and solutions Company today announced its CEO's transition as part of the Board's succession plan. Mr. Srikar Reddy will continue as MD and will transition to Samir over the next nine to twelve months.

Samir brings more than 25 years of leadership and industry experience to Sonata. In his last role, he served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over US $1.6B. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and Healthcare industries for Digital capabilities.

The Board also announced that there would be continuity with Mr. Srikar Reddy being elevated as Executive Vice Chairman once the above transition is complete. Srikar will continue to support the leadership team on important organizational initiatives.

All of the above are subject to Board, Shareholders' and other applicable approvals as required.

"We are excited to have Samir join us as CEO in this growth phase," said Srikar Reddy – "He is a proven leader for scaling organizations, and we believe Samir will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Sonata's growth."

"I am delighted and honored to join Sonata at this exciting time for our employees, clients, and partners," said Samir Dhir. "Sonata has a great trajectory with strong partnerships and market momentum. I look forward to working with Sonata teams globally to help scale the platform leveraging the deep expertise and knowledge of our employees to support our clients' digital journey."

