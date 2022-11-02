Sonata Software Inaugurates its new world-class Software Development Center in Bengaluru

This IGBC Green Interior Platinum Certified new facility, inaugurated by the CEO of TUI Group, will further facilitate Sonata's ambitious plans to scale its operations globally

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art new development center at its Global Village campus in Bengaluru, India. The launch of the new center is aligned with the company's vision of becoming the fastest growing IT Services company and will provide capacity for new growth opportunities.

Inauguration and ribbon cutting was done by Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, one of the world's leading leisure, travel, and tourism companies, marking a milestone in the long-standing relationship Sonata Software has had with TUI for the past 20 years.

The new Development Centre, spread across 58,000 sq ft, houses over 600 Workstations and has been designed for better team collaborations. The sustainable and eco-friendly facility boasts of usage of material with re-cycled content and designed for Eco design Approach for health and well-being of employees.

"We are proud to open a state-of-the-art development center in India. We see it as a significant milestone in our growth journey. We are a global organization committed to nurturing the best of talent and giving them an opportunity to play a part in our growth story wherein we aspire to double the company's revenue in the international services business in the next four years," said Samir Dhir, CEO at Sonata Software.

The new center will focus on the development of innovative and cutting-edge solutions on Cloud & Data, product and platform engineering technologies and digital transformation solutions for its clients in US, UK, Europe, APAC and Australia.

"The new development center is an initiative in our aggressive plan to significantly scale Sonata's operations globally by increasing investments in our technological capabilities and build a partnership ecosystem from a cloud and data perspective keeping in mind the rapidly changing market needs," added Samir Dhir.

