15.05.2023 08:07:00
Sonata Software - International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.
Consolidated FY'23 PAT grew by 20% YoY. Delivered Q4'2023 PAT of ₹ 113.8 cr (Normalized PAT after one time M&A expenses of ₹ 126.8 cr). The Board recommends a final dividend of ₹ 8.75 per share (FY'23 dividend ₹ 15.75 per share).
BANGALORE, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its audited financial results for its 4th quarter and year ended 31stMarch 2023.
in ₹ Crores
Description
For the Quarter ended
For the Year ended
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
QoQ
31-Mar-22
YoY
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
YoY
Revenues
International IT Services
533.5
489.6
9 %
413.9
29 %
1,920.4
1,493.8
29 %
Domestic- Products & Services
1,383.4
1,773.6
-22 %
1,051.0
32 %
5,540.0
4,066.9
36 %
Consolidated
1,913.5
2,260.8
-15 %
1,463.6
31 %
7,449.1
5,553.4
34 %
EBITDA
International IT Services
123.5
123.2
0 %
113.8
9 %
482.0
425.0
13 %
Domestic- Products & Services
54.0
51.7
4 %
39.5
37 %
196.8
142.4
38 %
Consolidated
176.7
172.8
2 %
153.1
15 %
675.0
565.7
19 %
PAT
International IT Services 1
74.8
81.3
-8 %
72.4
3 %
310.7
274.5
13 %
Domestic- Products & Services
39.0
36.3
8 %
28.5
37 %
141.2
101.8
39 %
Consolidated 2
113.8
117.6
-3 %
100.9
13 %
451.9
376.4
20 %
Notes:
1. International IT Services includes results of Quant Systems Inc. w.e.f. 10th March 2023 being the date of completion of acquisition.
Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, "We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our Rupee Revenue for Q4 FY'23 grew by 9% QoQ (8.6% in Dollar terms). Full-year rupee Revenue grew by 29%. (18.1 % in USD terms). Consolidated PAT for FY'23 grew by 20% YoY. Our modernization-driven solutions enabled three large deal wins, including our largest-ever deal win of $160M. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Quant Systems in the quarter to strengthen our recently announced incubating BFSI and Healthcare verticals."
Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, "Our domestic products and services division had an outstanding year of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ and 29% YoY on full year basis. Our FY'23 PAT grew by 39% YoY. We are seeing the positive results of our focus on multi-year annuity enterprise sales and will continue to prioritize enterprise clients to drive further growth."
Performance Highlights for the quarter:
- Consolidated:
- Revenues at ₹ 1,913.5 crores;
- EBITDA at ₹ 176.7 crores; QoQ growth of 2%
- PAT at ₹ 113.8 crores;
- Net Cash and equivalents of approximately ₹ 451 Crores (net of borrowings).
- International IT Services:
- Revenues at ₹ 533.5 crores; QoQ growth of 9%
- Revenue in USD at 65.8 Million, Revenue growth of QoQ of 8.6% & YoY 18.1% in USD terms,
- EBITDA at ₹ 123.5 crores;
- PAT at ₹ 74.8 crores;
- Addition of 17 new customers
- International services DSO for FY 23 is 45 days.
- Overall strategy of delivering outcome-based Modernization services using our Domain-Led and technology-based Modernization anchored by GTMs executed through PlatformationTM
- Strong growth from digital based competencies like Managed cloud services and Digital PlatformationTM Services (Microsoft & Open source) and focused verticals like TMT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail / CPG/ TTH, BFSI and Emerging.
- Bayer choses Sonata as top SI partner for its new Agri-Food Cloud solution. Sonata is now global partner for Sinequa.
- Our pipeline continues to be healthy and strong through multiple new digital wins from existing and new customers.
- Domestic Products & Services:
- Revenues at ₹ 1,383.4 crores;
- EBITDA at ₹ 54 crores; QoQ growth of 4%
- PAT at ₹ 39 crores; QoQ growth of 8%
- DSO days for FY 23 is 37 days
For further information, please contact:
Nandita Venkatesh
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560004, India
Tel: +91 80 67781996
nandita.v@sonata-software.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonata-software--international-revenue-in--grew-by-8-6-qoq-and-domestic-gross-contribution-grew-by-2-9-qoq-301824270.html
SOURCE Sonata Software
