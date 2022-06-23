Sonatus Takes Home Informa Tech Automotive Software Supplier of the Year Award

Informa Tech Automotive Group recognizes software-defined vehicle technology leadership and innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technologies, announced it has been named 'Automotive Software Supplier of Year' by Informa Tech Automotive Group, which notably includes Wards Intelligence, WardsAuto and TU-Automotive. This prestigious industry award recognizes the contributions and achievements of leaders and innovators in automotive software. The award validates the company's vision to drive digital transformation in automotive by empowering automakers with best-in-class software solutions to build and innovate with software-defined vehicles.

"A flexible and future-proof software infrastructure is key to attaining the speed of innovation required in today's automotive industry," said Jeffrey Chou, CEO and co-founder of Sonatus. "We are proud of the recognition this award confers on our organization and our momentum in bringing dynamic software-defined vehicle technologies to market."

Sonatus Digital Dynamics™ is a modular, software-defined platform that lives both in the vehicle and in the cloud. It provides a comprehensive solution stack that enables OEMs to deploy code-less configurations and automations to automatically enhance vehicle features, functionality, and security in near real-time throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle. This is all accomplished in a way that is much faster and more cost effective than before.

"The team at Sonatus consists of software-defined technology and automotive experts who are laser focused on addressing the specific needs of software defined vehicles. Our pace of innovation has enabled us to deliver solutions to market quickly and continuously grow the company," said Yu Fang, CTO and co-founder of Sonatus. "We are honored to be recognized by Informa Tech Automotive Group and thrilled the industry is highlighting the value of software-defined automotive solutions."

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through code-less updates that don't require new software. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ Vehicle Platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company has raised more than $35 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Seoul, Korea.

