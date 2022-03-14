SONESTA APPOINTS JOHN MURRAY AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2022

Hotel Industry Veteran Brings Over 25 Years of Experience to the Role

NEWTON, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced that John Murray, a Director of Sonesta since 2018, has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2022.

Mr. Murray has been a Managing Trustee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), which owns a 34% interest in Sonesta, since 2018 and a member of SVC's management team since its initial public offering in 1995. Mr. Murray currently serves on the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Development Council and the American Hotel Lodging Association (ALHA) Hotel Investment Roundtable. Mr. Murray succeeds Carlos Flores, who is resigning from his position of the last seven years effective March 31, 2022 to relocate his family back to California. Following his resignation, Mr. Flores will continue with Sonesta as an advisor to Mr. Murray and the company.

John Murray made the following statement regarding today's announcement:

"I am very excited to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at Sonesta, which is well poised for further growth and expansion. As Sonesta has greatly expanded its number of hotels over the last few years under Carlos's leadership, it has also enhanced the depth, quality, and experience of the Sonesta team. We are grateful to Carlos for his tremendous contribution to Sonesta. I look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team, whom I know well, and our more than 6,000 dedicated employees to continue Sonesta's growth, enhance Sonesta's brand awareness and deliver an exceptional guest experience."

In connection with his transition to President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta, Mr. Murray will resign from his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Properties Trust and President and Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT). Mr. Murray will continue to serve as a Managing Trustee on the boards of SVC and ILPT. Mr. Murray will also continue to serve as Executive Vice President of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) and a member of RMR's Executive Operating Committee. Sonesta, SVC and ILPT are clients of RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company.

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands – Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection – operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including – Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn – with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta visit franchise.sonesta.com.

