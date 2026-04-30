Sonic Automotive Inc Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $60.8 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $70.6 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $54.9 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $3.688 billion from $3.651 billion last year.

Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.8 Mln. vs. $70.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.688 Bln vs. $3.651 Bln last year.