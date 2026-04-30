Sonic Automotive Aktie
WKN: 910513 / ISIN: US83545G1022
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30.04.2026 12:56:30
Sonic Automotive Inc Profit Drops In Q1
(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $60.8 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $70.6 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $54.9 million or $1.62 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $3.688 billion from $3.651 billion last year.
Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $60.8 Mln. vs. $70.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.688 Bln vs. $3.651 Bln last year.
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Nachrichten zu Sonic Automotive Inc.
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: Sonic Automotive präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonic Automotive veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Ausblick: Sonic Automotive stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonic Automotive präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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|Sonic Automotive Inc.
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|6,35%