Sonic Automotive Aktie
WKN: 910513 / ISIN: US83545G1022
|
23.10.2025 13:41:53
Sonic Automotive Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $46.8 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.5 million or $1.41 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $3.973 billion from $3.491 billion last year.
Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $46.8 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.973 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sonic Automotive Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.25
|Ausblick: Sonic Automotive präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonic Automotive verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Ausblick: Sonic Automotive informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Sonic Automotive stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.25
|Ausblick: Sonic Automotive präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)