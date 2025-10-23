Sonic Automotive Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $46.8 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.5 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $3.973 billion from $3.491 billion last year.

Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.8 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.973 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.