Sonic Automotive Aktie

Sonic Automotive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910513 / ISIN: US83545G1022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.10.2025 13:41:53

Sonic Automotive Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $46.8 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $74.2 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonic Automotive Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.5 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $3.973 billion from $3.491 billion last year.

Sonic Automotive Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.8 Mln. vs. $74.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $3.973 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sonic Automotive Inc.mehr Nachrichten